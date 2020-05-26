Early voting for the June 2 presidential primary election begins today, and on the ballot are candidates for Indiana governor, U.S. House representatives and Tippecanoe County commissioners and councilors, among other offices.
County elections worker Mike Smith said requests for mail-in ballots were approaching 12,000 Tuesday morning, a number vastly larger than during previous election cycles. The Indiana Election Commission waived normally stringent requirements to encourage people to vote absentee.
Smith said about 4,000 absentee-by-mail ballots have been returned to the Tippecanoe County Board of Elections. Ballots must be delivered to the board by noon on Election Day, June 2, to be counted.
Poll workers will be wearing face masks and gloves, with instructions to sanitize voting equipment regularly. County clerk Julie Roush said voters will use stylus pens rather than their fingers to prevent the spread of germs. The pens will be sanitized after each use and not used again until a sufficient amount of time has passed to kill germs.
Voters standing in line will be spaced 6 feet apart, guidance that will be enforced by an elections worker who Smith deemed a “hall monitor.” Those who show up without face masks won't be turned away, nor will the county provide them with masks.
Where to vote
Eight early voting sites are open in Tippecanoe County, fewer than usual in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Fourteen of 19 sites will be open on Election Day.
- Tippecanoe County Office Building: 20 North Third St., Lafayette, 3rd floor. Open today through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon.
- River City Community Center: 2842 Old U.S. 231 S., Lafayette. Open today through Friday from noon to 7 p.m.
- Eastside Assembly of God: 6121 E. 50 S., Lafayette. Open today through Friday from noon to 7 p.m.
- Northview Church: 2703 Lindberg Road, West Lafayette. Open Tuesday, May 26 — Friday, May 29 from noon to 7 p.m.
- Northend Community Center: 2000 Elmwood Ave., Lafayette. Open today through Friday from noon to 7 p.m.
- West Point Volunteer Fire Department: 4949 Indiana 25 S., West Point. Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Fellure Foods: 9150 W. 500 N., West Lafayette. Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Stockwell United Methodist Church: 6941 Church St., Stockwell. Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For candidate profiles and Q&As, go to www.vote411.org and click on “Find What’s on Your Ballot.”