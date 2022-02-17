Purdue's associate director of football strength and conditioning was arrested Wednesday night on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of .15 or more, about twice the legal limit.
A West Lafayette police officer pulled Tony Eugene Webb, 34, over about 10 p.m. after noticing his vehicle's headlight was out and that he made a turn without signaling, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Thursday.
When Webb stopped the vehicle, he immediately got out and put his hands in the air.
"And that's not normal," Ferguson said.
The officer conducted a field sobriety test on Webb after noticing the strong smell of alcohol, his red and watery eyes and slurred speech, Ferguson said.
Webb failed two of the three field sobriety tests because of his unsteady balance, Ferguson said, and blew double the legal limit in a breathalyzer test.
Webb reportedly refused a chemical test, so the officer took him to the hospital for a blood draw. Those results are pending, Ferguson said.
Webb, of the 1700 block of Sandpiper Drive in West Lafayette, is being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond as of Thursday morning, jail records show.