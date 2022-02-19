Lafayette restaurant, bar, and board game store, Merlin’s Beard, held its grand relaunch celebration Friday evening.
The hosts and owners of the pub, Alicia and John Iles, showcased the restaurant’s new pizza focused menu. Merlin’s pizzas are made with handmade, sourdough crust and cooked in a stone pizza oven behind a fantasy RPG inspired bar.
The entire pub emulates the look of a tavern from a fantasy story or game, with a base design inspired by medieval European pubs and decor reflecting themes of magic and adventure. Walls and shelves are covered in various paintings, sculptures, and posters referencing popular media within board game communities.
“I see this place a lot while I’m driving to work and, my family and I, we like any board game,” new customer, Angie Thompson, said. “I like this place. It’s got a nice look and it’s spacious. I really like that they have a room for if you want to set up something more private.”
The store hosts frequent tournaments and events, featuring games like Settlers of Catan and Blood on the Clocktower, and has sign up sheets pinned by the entrance for anyone interested in joining Dungeons and Dragons campaigns.
In addition to the new menu, a board game tournament winners' hall of fame was revealed as a new staple of the store's decor, enhancing the community-oriented atmosphere the Iles have sought to cultivate around Merlin’s Beard.
Merlin's previous menu was centered around burgers and wings, a selection the Iles say they were never truly happy with. The revamped menu features gourmet pizzas made from scratch by chef, Rob Brza. Brza joined Merlin’s Beard staff in late Nov. 2021, seeking to help the Iles build their kitchen’s repertoire.
“It’s surreal what he (Brza) has done for us in shaping the kitchen,” John said. “So this is the relaunch with our new menu. We’re trying to spread the word and make a name for ourselves as a takeout and dining restaurant as well as a board game shop.”
The Iles founded Merlin’s Beard in 2016 hoping to share their love of board games with the Lafayette community. They believed that people should have a place to try board games they may not own and play them with friends and strangers alike. It quickly became a popular spot for Purdue students to gather and hangout with friends, Alicia said.
“We were trying to figure out what I was going to do after I quit teaching and we just had this idea that was like, what if everyone came over to our house to play games? What would that look like?” John said. “It was fun to watch relationships form at Merlin’s Beard. Clusters of people would meet each other for the first time and then they would become friends. We still see some of the (original friend groups) on Facebook.”
When Brza joined the staff, Merlin’s Beard was on the verge of bankruptcy. The pandemic had taken a significant toll on the business.
“We were trying to figure out how to move forwards, or if we even could,” John said. “That’s when two things happened almost immediately back to back. The first is that we met Rob and the second is we got an extension to our EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan).”
“We knew that if we just continued on as we were we weren’t going to make any difference,” John said.
The couple hopes that these changes will bring a memorable experience to customers and once again establish Merlin's Beard as a hangout spot for Purdue students.