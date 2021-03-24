Tippecanoe County is now at a blue advisory level on the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard. Social gatherings of up to 250 individuals are now permitted, county officials say.
"The Health Officer’s Order pertaining to social gatherings that went into effect on November 4, 2020 is rescinded," a release from the Tippecanoe County Health Department states.
In accordance with Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 21-06, social gatherings in counties designated as blue are limited to 250 individuals, unless a safety plan is submitted to and approved by the local health department, the release said.
Individuals may refer to the order for further details and safety plan requirements, per the release.