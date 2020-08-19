A 43-year-old Michigan City, Indiana, man has been charged in a melee Friday night allegedly between two motorcycle gangs that ended in a man's stabbing death.
Jason Lee Hathaway was charged Wednesday with battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and prosecutors filed a notice of intent to seek criminal gang enhancement.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to an altercation between members of two motorcycle gangs outside of a strip mall on Frontage Road about 10:20 p.m. Friday.
Colton Mitchell and Brandon Wilcox stepped outside the bar and were confronted by members of Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, police say. A group member, Nicholas Lusson, reportedly instigated the attack by hitting Mitchell in the head with a metal object.
Police say Mitchell retaliated by stabbing Lusson in the chest, which killed him. Medics confirmed Lusson was dead when they arrived.
The bar's bouncer, Brandon Osborne, told police he was attacked with brass knuckles and reportedly had a gun pointed at him by Hells Angels member Brandon Johnson, as well as others, during the altercation. Police were able to identify Hathaway in security footage outside the bar as starting the fight by striking Osborne many times, according to court records.
Mitchell, Osborne and another Hells Angels member who was stabbed were taken to a local hospital, police say.
Mitchell and Wilcox have association with Mongols Motorcycle Club, Lt. Matt Gard said.
"This was not a random attack by Hells Angels on a couple of random people," he said. "This is a worldwide feud between the (Mongols and Hells Angels)."
While there is a long history of targeted attacks between the two groups, Gard said this is the first time it's happened in Lafayette in the 20 years he's been with the police department.
Hathaway was convicted of OWI in Koskiusko County in November and has been arrested in Florida, North Carolina and New York. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hathaway was still in Tippecanoe County Jail on $100,000 bond.