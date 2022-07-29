A shareholder of the West Lafayette-based pharmaceutical company Inotiv has filed a class-action lawsuit against the company and its leaders in federal court.
The plaintiff, Sergio Grobler, said in the filing that Inotiv's purchase last fall of a company now the subject of a government closure and national publicity over its treatment of research beagles misled and has damaged shareholders.
That company, Envigo, is based in Indianapolis but includes a major facility in Cumberland, Virginia, which does research for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Primarily, it provides animals for research companies.
It has been the source of a flood of recent publicity since the U.S. Humane Society has been given custody of thousands of beagles that belonged to Envigo to rehabilitate and rehome.
Envigo has a history of involvement with the USDA, and after inspections the USDA found several violations of USDA laws and regulations between July and December 2021.
In July 2021, there were 26 violations of the Animal Welfare Act, according to USDA reports. In October, there were 13 more, and in November, there were 29 more violations.
Inotiv acquired Envigo on Nov. 5, 2021, after announcing its plans on Sept. 21.
Grobler claims in the lawsuit Inotiv knowingly lied or gave misleading information about the effect Envigo would have on Inotiv’s earnings.
Inotiv sent out several press releases touting how Envigo would strengthen Inotiv sales and earnings, which would be good for shareholders, despite knowing about Envigo's previous USDA violations and its tendency to repeat violations months after filing to appeal the USDA reports.
In May 2022, a judge in the US District Court for the Western District of Virginia ordered a temporary restraining order against Envigo for “serious and ongoing violations of the Animal Welfare Act.”
The restraining order cost shareholders 28% of earnings, the lawsuit said.
“Since the Envigo acquisition in November 2021, the Cumberland, Virginia, facility was recognized as needing improvements and investments,” Robert Leasure Jr., Inotiv’s president and CEO said in a press release in June. “Inotiv has been pleased with the continued and significant progress in improvements at the Cumberland facility since the acquisition, as evidenced by recent inspections by the USDA and other auditing organizations.”
The USDA reported five repeat violations in March 2022.
The press release also said this would not cost investors much money, because the Cumberland facility made up less than 1% of Inotiv’s revenue.
The company’s share price fell 2% after the announcement, according to the lawsuit.
By July 22, 2022, the judge permanently barred Envigo from “any activity requiring (a federal Animal Welfare Act) license,” according to a PETA report.
History of Inotiv
Former Purdue chemistry professor Peter Kissinger founded the company Bioanalytical Systems in 1972, according to previous Exponent reporting. It was renamed Inotiv in March 2021.
In 1974, the company was moved to Purdue Research Park, and Kissinger became a Purdue professor the next year. He worked as a Purdue professor until 2019, when he retired.
Kissinger is now the CEO and chairman of Phlebotics, a development stage medical device company, according to his LinkedIn page.
The Indiana laboratories are accredited by the Association for the Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International, according to previous Exponent reporting. That group does not have the power to enforce the Animal Welfare Act and causes the USDA to be not required to give full inspections of the facilities.
Recent, local connections
The Humane Society of the United States reported in April an undercover investigator had worked at an Inotiv facility in Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette since August 2021, where they found more than 80 beagles still being used in research experiments.
The investigation reportedly found many cases of failure to provide veterinary care to sick and injured dogs, pigs and primates. They were also unable to provide emergency, weekend and holiday care, according to the investigation report. Understaffing issues were a main factor.
There are still 27 full-time job openings for Inotiv at the West Lafayette facility, 16 of which were posted in the past month.
The Exponent reported in early June that, according to the Humane Society, 32 beagle puppies were slated to be euthanized at the facility and that 48 more beagles will be euthanized in November.
Emily Ehrhorn, a media contact for the USHS, said recently they are still concerned for the animals at the West Lafayette facility. She said Inotiv has not responded to the Humane Society, and no updates on the animals could be found.
Allison Marshall, a spokesperson for state Rep. Chris Campbell, said in previous Exponent reporting that the USHS and several legislators are calling for the release of all the animals at Inotiv.
4,000 beagles
Nine hundred beagles being housed in the Cumberland facility have reportedly been released, according to the New York Times and the Humane Society. Four thousand are expected to be released in the coming months.
Through USDA investigations, veterinarians found several dogs denied treatment for severe dental disease, according to a PETA press release from November, denied food for several days while nursing puppies, many staying in rooms above 92 degrees Fahrenheit with overwhelming odors of ammonia and waste.
According to the lawsuit, the USDA investigation reports included more than 300 puppies dying of unknown causes and several missing dogs. The November inspection reportedly found Envigo allowed staff to euthanize dogs without anesthesia, which is against Envigo's own program of care.
The attending veterinarian did not require Envigo employees to notify her when a dead puppy was found.
The temporary restraining order filed by the federal judge reported many beagles with minor injuries were euthanized instead of given medical care, and several medical conditions were reported by USDA officials to not have been noted or treated.
Dogs were often trapped in cage floors, shivering in the cold, and with piles of poop up to 6 inches in gutters and dog cages.
Throughout the inspections, many dog fights were reported. Many medical issues included yellow discharge around eyes, staples needed for ripped skin, and eight wounded and fractured tails, some with exposed bone.
Nursing female beagles were denied food, so they and their litters did not receive adequate nutrition, the judge ruled. More than 300 beagle puppies died onsite because of "unknown causes over a seven-month period. Over an eight-week period, 25 puppies died of cold exposure after being hosed down with cold water.
The level of veterinary care at the Envigo facility allegedly did not improve after results from earlier inspections.
The lawsuit
Grobler, whose complaint asks for a judge to approve it as a class action of other shareholders, also names Leasure and Beth A. Taylor, the company's chief financial officer and vice president of finance, as defendants.
They are accused of not exercising due diligence in determining whether Envigo was resolving its animal welfare violations, according to the lawsuit, which said that as a result, the defendants issued false and misleading statements and violated SEC requirements.
The court document requests damages and attorney fees.