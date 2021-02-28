A crowd of 100-150 people gathered at the Chauncey Pointe Apartments, owned by Basham Rentals, on Saturday afternoon.
Almost no one was seen wearing a mask or adhering to physical-distancing guidelines. Many partygoers were visibly intoxicated; others were vaping, and the ground was littered with open alcohol containers, broken glass and cans.
“Student violations of the (Protect Purdue) Pledge reported to the Office of the Dean of Students are being investigated,” said Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty. “Disciplinary action up to expulsion is possible for those found to be in violation.”
The group enjoyed music and alcohol until the West Lafayette Police Department arrived to disperse the students. Some scattered and fled from the scene as police broke up the crowd. Around 10 minutes later, the party had reformed behind the apartment complex.
Two police cars and one fire engine were later seen passing by the complex, but officials did not stop or attempt to disperse the crowd again.
A photo of the gathering later appeared on r/Purdue, Purdue’s Reddit page, where it received over 350 upvotes and nearly 100 comments as of Sunday night.
“I know everyone needs to blow off steam sometimes but it’s frustrating to see this much disregard when most of us are trying our hardest to keep campus safe by following regulations,” the Reddit user who posted the photo wrote.
The Exponent reached out to WLPD Lt. Jon Eager and John Basham, Tippecanoe County councilor and owner of Basham Rentals. No one responded as of Sunday evening.
“As we have seen on other campuses and all around the country,” Doty said. “COVID fatigue is real.”