Indiana’s death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 300 Friday morning, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The ISDH tallied 55 deaths from Thursday to Friday, according to a statewide count that updates daily at 10 a.m. Seven of those deaths were reported to have occurred on Thursday.
The number of positive cases in Indiana is 6,907, a 568-case increase from Thursday and the state's largest single-day count to date. Marion County accounts for over one-third of the total, with Lake County in Northwest Indiana reporting the second-most cases.
For the second straight day, Tippecanoe County recorded just two new patients infected with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.