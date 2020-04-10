4/10/20 coronavirus map

The number of positive COVID-19 cases counted in Indiana approached 7,000 Friday morning.

 Screenshot from ISDH website

Indiana’s death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 300 Friday morning, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The ISDH tallied 55 deaths from Thursday to Friday, according to a statewide count that updates daily at 10 a.m. Seven of those deaths were reported to have occurred on Thursday.

The number of positive cases in Indiana is 6,907, a 568-case increase from Thursday and the state's largest single-day count to date. Marion County accounts for over one-third of the total, with Lake County in Northwest Indiana reporting the second-most cases.

For the second straight day, Tippecanoe County recorded just two new patients infected with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

