Police have yet to identify a man found stabbed to death at 1128 Rochelle Drive in Lafayette Thursday night, after which an 18-year-old was arrested.
Lafayette police said they responded to a suspicious person call at around 11:13 p.m., finding a dead adult male at the scene, according to a Lafayette Police Department press release. The man had been stabbed with a knife, police said, and an autopsy for the victim is still pending.
The victim has been identified, according to police Lt. Ian O'Shields, but the coroner will identity the victim.
Nike Haynie, 18, was arrested Thursday night on a preliminary charge of murder, according to the release, and was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail this morning. Haynie has a court date set for Monday at 3 p.m., according to jail records.
O'Shields did not give details as to where or when the suspect was apprehended.