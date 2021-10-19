A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly beating a pregnant woman, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Lance Hayes, 29, reportedly struck the victim in the mouth on Oct. 12. The victim, who is in a relationship with Hayes, had blood on her lip and a loose tooth when police arrived, but said the loose tooth was from a previous injury. The victim was three months pregnant with Hayes' child, according to the affidavit.
Hayes was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman.