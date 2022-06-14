Beginning Tuesday, Salisbury Street between Kent Avenue and Cumberland Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic until July 15 to remove and replace curb lines within the southbound lane, city officials announced Tuesday.
Beginning Wednesday, Salisbury Street between Sycamore Lane and Rainbow Drive will be completely closed to all thru traffic for one day for a storm sewer installation project.
"We encourage all travelers to utilize Northwestern Avenue for north- and southbound access across town on Wednesday, June 15, to minimize delays along the detour route," the city said in a press release.