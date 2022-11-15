A 64-year-old Delphi man died after a collision on the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue on Monday evening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.
While traveling north, the Delphi driver attempted to change lanes from the right to the left lane, a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release reads. He hit the rear quarter panel of a blue Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old man from Idaville, Indiana.
Both vehicles spun off the roadway after the collision; neither of the drivers were wearing seatbelts, and airbags were deployed in both vehicles. The 64-year-old’s silver Cadillac SUV rolled into a ditch and ejected him from the car before coming to a stop on its driver side. The Delphi man was pronounced deceased on scene.
The Honda came to a stop after sliding into the ditch, it did not roll. The 22-year-old complained of pain on the scene, but denied treatment.
Northbound traffic was affects for about three hours, the press release reads.