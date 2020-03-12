The Neon Cactus announced Thursday morning in a Facebook post that it would begin regularly fogging the entire building with chemical disinfectants to combat potential spread of the new coronavirus.
The Cactus cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directive to use antiseptics to disinfect spaces where mass gatherings take place. It plans to remain open Thursday through Saturday during normal operating hours, pending additional restrictions from government health departments.
“Along with everyone in our community and country, we will pray for those affected and for positive developments soon in combating this virus,” the post reads.
A staple for students looking to dance, drink and socialize, Cactus is a setting susceptible to public health issues, according to the CDC website. Long lines, tightly-packed spaces and frequent contact could make the nightspot a breeding ground for potential illness.
“As the COVID-19 outbreak evolves, CDC strongly encourages event organizers and staff to prepare for the possibility of outbreaks in their communities,” the CDC guidelines state. “Creating an emergency plan for mass gatherings and large community events can help protect you and the health of your event participants and local community.”
Representatives from Neon Cactus were unavailable for comment on Thursday morning.
This story will be updated as further information becomes available.