A Lafayette man was charged with resisting arrest and two counts of domestic battery after he allegedly punched his former partner when she offered him food, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Larenzo Lavert Johnson, 28, was arrested on Monday after his former partner for several years saw him standing at N 17th street and drove up to offer him food. She said Johnson began screaming at her and ran up to the car and punched her in the head, through the open car window.
The officer reported that he could see a knot on her head above her left eye. The passengers in her car also reported seeing Johnson punch her after they tried to approach him to give him food.
The officers by Johnson said he was being “frantic and uncooperative.” When one of the officers tried to handcuff Johnson and took Johnson to the ground, Johnson allegedly began pushing against the officers and refused to roll over to be handcuffed.
After standing Johnson up, he continued to resist and allegedly tried to put his leg around an officers leg trying to trip, according to the affidavit. Johnson was again taken to the ground and an officer had to forcibly hold his leg on the ground to keep him from moving and kicking while leg shackles were applied. Johnson was then stood up and was pushed into the squad car.
Johnson has previous charges of battery on a public safety officer, resisting arrest, domestic battery, in which the victim was the same former partner he allegedly hit in this instance, possession of a synthetic drug, possession of a controlled substance, armed robbery, criminal conversion, theft, criminal trespass, and invasion of privacy which he is still on probation for according to the affidavit.
Johnson was booked into Tippecanoe County Jail Monday evening with a bond of $500.