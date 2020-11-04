With fewer than three dozen outstanding provisional ballots, four of 15 candidates have been declared winners in the heated race for the West Lafayette Community School Corp. Board.
Tippecanoe County election worker Mike Smith said a quick scan over the remaining ballots showed him that fewer than 5 are in Wabash Township, where residents vote for WLCSC board candidates. This fact puts the race between the candidates in fourth and fifth place out of reach.
The results of 21,701 votes are as follows, according to county election data:
- Yue Yin: 3,300 votes (15.21%)
- Amy Austin: 2,306 votes (10.63%)
- Tom Schott: 2,290 votes (10.55%)
- Brad Marley: 1,824 votes (8.41%)
- Doug Masson: 1,797 votes (8.28%)
- Dacia Mumford: 1,747 votes (8.05%)
- David Purpura: 1,627 votes (7.50%)
- Melissa Prochnau: 1,460 votes (6.73%)
- Angela Janes: 1,310 votes (6.04%)
- Sara Poer: 977 votes (4.50%)
- William Watson: 802 votes (3.70%)
- Brian Bittner: 742 votes (3.42%)
- Brady Kalb: 576 votes (2.65%)
- Jeffrey Kayser: 534 votes (2.46%)
- Brian Ruh: 409 votes (1.88%)