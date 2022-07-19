A 52-year-old West Lafayette woman has been charged for battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman.
Billea Jones was staying at her daughter’s residence at 65 Point West Sunday night, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. When her daughter’s friend did not buy Jones cigarettes, Jones became enraged, witnesses told police.
The daughter, who is six months pregnant, allegedly stood up for her friend and told Jones to leave her alone.
Jones began to shout at her daughter and walk toward her threateningly, the court document said. The woman pushed Jones away from her and Jones punched her in the jaw. Her daughter allegedly fell to the ground and tried to roll away from Jones.
As she kicked the pregnant woman in the stomach, Jones said she was worthless and she did not care about her unborn child, according to the affidavit. Covered with bruises, allegedly from Jones’ attack, her daughter went to the hospital.
The police arrived at the hospital to speak to the daughter around 10:45 p.m.. The daughter told them what happened and said a 4-year-old child was also present. Jones denied to police that she kicked or punched the woman.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Jones is in Tippecanoe County Jail on a $500 bond, according to jail records.