Sally J. Siegrist died earlier this month at the age of 70.
The Lafayette native earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and an MBA from the Krannert School of Business at Purdue, according to her obituary.
Siegrist was an accomplished equestrian and traveled the eastern United States at major quarter horse show circuits and State Fair horse shows, her obituary said. She also served as a personal chef for several years in New Jersey.
After returning to West Lafayette, Siegrist was a member of the Tippecanoe County Council, serving District 4 from 2014-2016. In 2016, she was elected state representative for District 26, and she served one term from November 2016 to November 2018. Committee assignments included Ways and Means, Agriculture and Rural Development and Select Committees on Government Reduction.
During her time in the state legislature, Sally authored a bill to combat human trafficking, and she later served as a community liaison for U. S. Rep. Jim Baird.
She spent time volunteering for local organizations including Court Appointed Special Advocates, Court Services Advisory Board, Riley Hospital for Children Northwest Region Fundraising Board, Rotary Club of Lafayette, Tippecanoe Arts Federation CPIC, and the Wabash River Enhancement Corporation board.
Siegrist was awarded Indiana's highest honor when she received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award by Gov. Eric Holcomb in April 2021.
A celebration of her life will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Lafayette Country Club, with remarks at 2:30, according to her obituary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Brain Tumor Association or to In Our Backyard, an organization dedicated to fighting human trafficking.