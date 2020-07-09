In a massive fundraising blow to the Tippecanoe County Historical Association, the 53rd annual Feast of the Hunters' Moon festival has been canceled, TCHA announced in a press release Wednesday.
The festival was set to be held the first week of October, but has now been postponed to Oct. 8-9 of 2021, the release states. The event organizers, in coordination with Tippecanoe County community officials, decided the difficulty of adherence to social-distancing guidelines and the ample opportunities for the virus to spread during large gatherings made the feast too threatening.
"The safety of the public was the factor considered foremost in making the decision," the release states.
The feast has been a staple in the community for half a century, TCHA states, with its primary purpose being a re-creation of the annual fall gathering of the French and Native Americans at Fort Quiatenon in the mid-1700s. It's hosted at the fort on the banks of the Wabash River, about four miles southwest of West Lafayette, the event's website states.
The financial fallout of the decision will be felt by TCHA and the roughly 50 community organizations such as scout troops, churches and other nonprofits that rely on money raised at the festival to cover the bulk of their annual operating expenses, Feast Event Manager Leslie Conwell said in an interview.
On average, Conwell said TCHA earns about 70% of its annual operating budget, about $150,000, at the feast.
"It's a blow not only to us, but some of these other 50 nonprofits raise a significant percentage of their budgets at this feast," Conwell said. "It's devastating."
She added that the event's largest sponsors, both businesses and individuals, cannot make up the difference because they have also been losing money during the economic disruption caused by widespread business shutdowns.
TCHA is discussing ways to replace a portion of the money lost from the cancelation, Conwell said. Its main objective is to preserve four sites: the Tippecanoe Battlefield Museum, the Fort Ouiatenon Blockhouse, the Ouiatenon Preserve and the Arganbright Genealogy Center and Library.
“With support from the community, our loyal membership, sponsors, and feast participants," TCHA Board President Pete Bill states in the release, "we will weather these tough financial times with the goal for the Feast to return in 2021 and for TCHA to remain a strong community resource.”