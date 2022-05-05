A 21-year-old Lafayette man has been charged with several felonies in a deadly Romney Meadows incident on Lafayette's south side, including two counts of murder.
Kevon Kareem McCaster of the 2800 block of Dorset Drive arrived at the large block party at Phipps Court about 4 a.m. April 24, according to the probable cause affidavit filed this week. When police arrived to the scene that morning, they found Edward Roberson Jr. and Tommy Marshall shot to death in the apartment's kitchen. Another man, Pierre Welton, told police he was shot in the back as he was running out of the apartment.
One witness, who called McCaster "Kevoo," said she was at the block party when McCaster arrived. She "said McCaster was in the apartment wearing a black mask which she pulled down and spoke to him," according to the court document. "After McCaster went outside, she heard McCaster tell someone to give him a gun. (She) tried to reason with McCaster and then closed the front door and tried to lock it."
Another witness told police she overheard McCaster tell some he was "going to air the place out," which is slang for committing a shooting.
The witness told police she saw McCaster through the door and watched him "rack the slide" of the gun. She told police she yelled that he had a gun and ran upstairs to get away.
McCaster admitted being at the party but said he did not see anyone with a gun and that he was shot after he left the apartment. He remains in the Tippecanoe County Jail on no bond.