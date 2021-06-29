Only a few blocks from the high rises and residence halls of Purdue’s campus sits a small apartment complex. Made up largely of condominiums, the Waterfront Apartments at 320 Brown St. are tucked away from all the hustle and bustle of State Street and nestled up against the Wabash.
But at the complex, 911 calls have reportedly been on the rise faster than for other apartments in West Lafayette.
In the third quarter of 2020, 85 calls to 911 came from 320 Brown St. Twenty-eight of those calls were medical problems, and eight were for domestic incidents.
Calls for service are higher at 320 Brown St. than other areas in West Lafayette, Lt. Jon Eager of the West Lafayette Police Department said, and police logs show extra patrols going to that area.
The complex hosts a blend of tenants. Families, Purdue students and international students rent there because the prices tend to be lower than the surrounding areas.
The typical rent for a two-bedroom, one-bath apartment at Waterfront is $913. But at the Wabash Landing apartments, only a few hundred feet away, a similar-size apartment can range from $1,387 to $1,457.
“I wouldn’t live here if I didn’t have to. Sometimes you don’t have a chance,” said Billy, another Waterfront resident who worried about giving his last name.
“The cops, they come through here, but they don’t come through here,” said Aaron, a resident who declined to give his last name. “They sit at the gate. People know this.”
WLPD officers cite mixed ownership as one a reason it is difficult to tamp down on crimes there. The Tippecanoe County assessor’s property database lists 173 results at 320 Brown St. Of those 173 results, about 70 different owners are listed.
Other property management companies have been trying to buy the property to develop it, said Debbie Lane, president of SugarHill Management in West Lafayette, which manages the complex. Lane, whose LinkedIn profile says her company specializes in student rentals, declined a second interview.
SugarHill owns about 68% of the complex and manages 80%. Lane said she has not seen many problems or incidents involving police.
When an incident takes place at the complex, WLPD officers find it difficult to reach a condo owner to discuss the issue and work on a solution.
“If there’s something happening at an apartment complex in town, we go talk to the management and say, ‘Hey, let’s get this cleaned up. We’re getting called out here all the time, this is what’s going on,’ but when we have multiple owners it’s very difficult,” Eager said.
A shooting in late May has kept residents on their toes. James Johnson’s apartment was hit by some of the bullets.
“A couple shots rang out, I got up, I got my kids,” Johnson said.
He moved to West Lafayette seven years ago and Waterfront one year ago, he said, after spending most of his life in Chicago.
“I came from a terrible neighborhood from Chicago. I don’t look for that out here,” Johnson said.
Jennifer, another resident, made a new rule for her teenage son that he has to be home before sundown. She enacted this rule a few days before the incident, and her son had been inside for only 10 minutes before the shots were fired on May 24.
“I’m actually terrified to stay here,” Jennifer said. “It’s getting progressively worse.”
Competition in the West Lafayette housing market has become fierce in recent years as new complexes have been built. The older places do not offer the same amenities as the new spaces.
“The only way they can keep their occupancy high is to lower their rent, and when you have to lower your rent, you can’t be as selective of who moves in,” WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
The pool at 320 Brown St. appears to be more algae than anything else. Mosquitos treat the area as a breeding ground. Siding is peeling off the buildings, and the parking lot contains large potholes.
“It’s a difficult place to get everybody together,” said WLPD Lt. Troy Green, “and come up with an idea on how to clean it up.”