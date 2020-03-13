Tippecanoe School Corporation, West Lafayette School Corporation and Lafayette School Corporation on Friday announced a joint decision to extend spring breaks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from TSC.
All three schools were initially set to have breaks from March 16-23, but a recent public statement from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb advising schools to prepare for online learning spurred an additional week off. Classes will resume April 1 at the earliest, and remote learning methods will be substituted for in-person education.
"Today we made the difficult decision to move to an extended spring break for all TSC Schools out of an abundance of caution related to COVID-19," the release states.
As of Wednesday, it's unclear whether the cancellation of classes will be extended beyond April 1. The school superintendents will update the families on the situation prior to April 3, according to the release.
The Indiana State Health Department listed 12 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state as of Friday. There have been no confirmed cases in Tippecanoe County.