A 62-year-old Lafayette woman was struck by a car on her front lawn in a hit-and-run Friday night, Lafayette police say, and they're looking for a suspect.
The woman was watering her flowers in front of her home on Rochelle Drive about 7 p.m. when a red Jeep Compass drove onto her lawn and collided with her, according to an LPD press release Thursday. She suffered a broken ankle and was treated at a local hospital. She provided police with surveillance video of the incident, according to social media reports.
Police have named Erik Costello, 50, as a person of interest in the hit-and-run. Those with information regarding Costello's whereabouts are asked to call LPD at 765-807-1200.