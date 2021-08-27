A joint statement from local hospitals and officials expressed the severity of the Delta variant and its impact on the local community.
"Our community's healthcare system is in crisis," Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said in the video.
Franciscan Health, Indiana University Health and leaders from the Lafayette and West Lafayette community released a joint message in a video posted to YouTube Wednesday.
Speakers in the video addressed a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations following the spread of the new, more contagious delta variant.
The video also urged the community to get vaccinated.
"The Delta variant is different than what we faced before," IU Health Arnett Dr. Chris Manfield said.
"We are here if you need us," multiple doctors and nurses said, "but we hope you stay healthy."