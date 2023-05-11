After four people were arrested for Veo-related infractions in one night this week, West Lafayette Police are calling on community members to respect the rules of the road while on the motorized scooters that resemble mopeds.
That includes laws outlawing driving while intoxicated.
“Most motorists are good at sharing the roadway,” West Lafayette Police Department Capt. Adam Ferguson said, “but the problem that we run into, especially when alcohol is involved, is that people are a lot more likely to violate the rules of the road in the traffic laws.”
Veos, like bicycles, are considered road vehicles and must obey regular traffic laws, Ferguson said. Of the four Veo-related arrests on Tuesday, two were for running a red light.
“When you run a red light on one of those little scooters and somebody's car has a green light going the other direction?” he asked. “That's going to be a problem when there's a collision.”
VEO announced last month its scooters and mopeds would be able to be used on West Lafayette roads, expanding from Purdue’s campus. At several city meetings since, residents have complained about improperly parked Veos.
Ferguson reminds drivers of Veo mopeds that they, too, are eligible to be charged with DUIs.
But those riding Veo’s smaller electric scooters - the ones you stand on - aren't included in current DUI laws.
“I wouldn't recommend driving one while you're intoxicated, for sure, but the new sit-down ones are the only ones eligible for a DUI,” Ferguson said.
Tuesday’s four arrests were an “outlier,” Ferguson said. Although the captain expects to see more traffic issues arise with the increase of Veo riders, he doesn’t attribute this week's rash of arrests to graduation celebrations.
“It's extremely dangerous to operate this vehicle while you're intoxicated,” he said. “Just use good common sense.”