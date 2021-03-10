A West Lafayette woman was arrested following alleged shoplifting at the West Lafayette Meijer in December.
West Lafayette police officer Corey Frain responded to a reported shoplifting at Meijer on Dec. 16. When he arrived on the scene, Frain reportedly saw a woman loading items from a shopping cart into the trunk of an SUV with Illinois license plates, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
As officers stood by, the West Lafayette resident, 33-year-old Krystle Johnson, reportedly talked with a Meijer asset-protection officer. The Meijer employee showed Frain surveillance footage that allegedly depicted Johnson pushing a cart full of items past the self-checkout lanes without paying, the affidavit states.
When Frain confronted Johnson about the alleged theft, she “claimed she had paid for the items,” the affidavit said. But when confronted with the security footage, Johnson reportedly confessed she had taken the items without having paid for them.
Officers took Johnson into custody on preliminary theft charges and drove her to the Tippecanoe County Jail.
While Johnson was changing into a jail uniform, staff reportedly discovered a bag of white powdery substance on her person. She admitted the substance was cocaine, the affidavit states. Frain conducted a field test and confirmed the substance was cocaine.
Records show that Johnson had a criminal history in Cook County, Illinois. She was convicted in 2005 and 2013 for manufacturing and delivery of controlled substances. She was also convicted for prostitution in 2009 and 2011.
She's been charged in Tippecanoe County on two counts of cocaine possession, both high-level felonies, and one count of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
The state requested a cash bond of $2,500.
As of 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson was not listed as an inmate in Tippecanoe County Jail logs.