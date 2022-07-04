A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with multiple rounds of gunshots fired Saturday night at Columbian Park. Police say no injuries were reported.
Heath G. Fletcher was arrested Sunday on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a handgun and intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Lafayette Police Department news release said.
"This appears to have been a targeted shooting, and there is no active threat to our community," according to the release.
Police said they would increase patrols around Columbian Park Sunday and Monday.
Anyone with information regarding the case are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.