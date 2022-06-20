This year’s Taste of Tippecanoe contained the typical music performances and food vendors, as well as a light show.
The festival, Saturday night in downtown Lafayette, is one of The Arts Federation's biggest fundraisers of the year.
“(The turnout is) spectacular,” said Brian Leung, a TAF board member and English professor. “I was personally worried about the weather like three days ago and all things lined up and it's beautiful. I think we're all happy to be downtown together for Taste and for supporting the arts.”
The temperature started out at 78 degrees and dropped to 65 later in the night.
Tony Carero, a Purdue Global student who lives in West Lafayette, noted that while there was a large turnout, there were also “a lot of long lines.”
“There's a lot of options to select from, but the good ones are occupied the most so it takes a lot longer to get to those,” Carero said. Carero said he would like to see more diversification in the vendors.
The festival featured 24 food vendors, as well as seven beer and wine vendors. Some of those with the longest lines were Hoosier Daddy BBQ, Mamà Inès Mexican Bakery, Digby’s Pub & Patio, Wildfire 348 Pizza and Nom Nom Tacos & Tequila.
"It's just a fantastic vibe out here," Grant Woods, an employee at Big Woods Brewery, said. "There's great music. As a vendor, we get to meet a lot of cool people and spread our name as a company across the river."
Also at the event were six bands and artist, split between two stages, the market stage and the depot stage.
The market stage featured Clave Caribe, a Latin band from Lafayette, Jennie Devoe, an Americana and blues artist, and Ritmos Calientes, a latin dance DJ.
To be invited to one of Lafayette's biggest events "means a lot to us,” Jorge Perez de Jesus, the singer for Clave Caribe, said. “We love performing for our community.”
Members of the crowd danced in front of the stage as Clave Caribe performed various Latin songs.
In lieu of the usual fireworks, this year’s taste featured a light show projected onto the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. The show featured various animations created by Purdue students and a professor.
