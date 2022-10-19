Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues.
Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
The third person, Francis Rosa, 27, was originally considered a victim, Capt. Ferguson said. She reportedly suffered minor injuries from the incident.
Rosa was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement because she allegedly interfered with the officers’ investigations.
Ferguson said further investigation led police to believe she wasn’t a victim, but rather an active participant in the fight.
Nixon Jr. is the only one of the three who remains in jail as of Tuesday night, according to online jail logs. He has no bond.