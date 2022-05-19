An Indiana State Police officer stopped a 2018 Dodge Charger for traveling southbound at 94 mph in a 65-mph zone Wednesday night on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County when he reportedly smelled marijuana.
The driver was identified in a news release to be George McEwen, 41, from Indianapolis. During a subsequent search of the Charger, the trooper reportedly found about 2 ounces of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.
McEwen showed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety test, police say. McEwen was given a certified test, and those results are pending. McEwan was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a handgun without a license.