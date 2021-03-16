Following last year’s public scrutiny of systemic racial injustice within police forces nationwide, the West Lafayette Police Department created a position for and hired a full-time social service and crisis response specialist.
The Board of Public Works and Safety approved Devon Moore’s hire to the position Tuesday morning, and she starts work Monday.
WLPD will become one of the few agencies in the state of Indiana to employ a social worker among its officers.
“We are extremely excited to provide this resource to our community and agency,” WLPD Chief Troy Harris said in the release. “As we participated in community meetings, listened to local social service providers and took a hard look at how we could better serve our population it became obvious that we needed to think outside the box and begin to approach policing a little different in 2021.”
Moore holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue, a master’s degree in social work from Indiana University and she is a licensed clinical social worker. A press release said she has spent the past 11 years with Tippecanoe County Youth Services as a therapist, case manager, clinical program coordinator, clinical director and deputy director.
Moore will engage in crisis intervention and refer people experiencing mental health issues, homelessness, domestic violence, traumatic events, substance abuse and other crisis-related situations to appropriate resources and agencies, per the release.
She will accompany officers on dispatches and function as the department’s go-to person for crisis-related issues demanding professional expertise. Moore’s biweekly salary is set at a little over $2,600.
The WLPD has implemented a de-escalation training program to discuss how to identify people in crisis earlier this year.