Dr. Woody Myers made a campaign stop in Lafayette on Saturday as part of his statewide bus tour for the upcoming gubernatorial election, addressing a crowd gathered at the base of the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.
Myers, a former Indiana state health commissioner, is competing against incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb. On Purdue’s campus, the Purdue College Democrats described their around-the-clock work to promote his campaign through phone-banking, text-banking and no-contact “literature drops,” according to PCD President Daniel Farrell.
“We’re spreading the word specifically here in Tippecanoe County, where there has been a lot of blue movement within the last election cycle,” Farrell said, referencing what seems to him an increase in the number of political signs showing support for Democratic candidates.
Voters in Tippecanoe County chose the Democratic candidate for governor in both 2012 and 2016, according to Board of Elections data. Democrat John Gregg defeated Holcomb by fewer than 100 votes in the county in 2016, though Holcomb won Indiana by more than 160,000 votes.
Sophomore in the College of Engineering Brian Lee, who is an active volunteer for the Myers campaign and a member of PCD, said volunteer opportunities have become more accessible over the past few years. He credits Farrell with raising awareness about how easy political volunteering can be.
Jacob Corral, vice president of PCD, said text-banking is easy to use and functions as one of its main outreach activities for the Myers campaign.
“I think the main reason that puts people off from volunteering is the time commitment,” Corral said, “and it’s so much better with text-banking because sending mass texts throughout the day is a lot easier than spending three hours of your evening calling people.”
In addition to volunteering for political campaigns, PCD was also involved in helping voter registration around the campus. The team organized a voter registration table event in the two weeks leading up to the registration deadline, registering voters daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Speaking to the low voter turnout rate among college students — 48% of eligible Purdue students voted in the 2016 election — Farrell encouraged fellow Boilermakers to engage with politicians who represent them, despite the perceived headaches.
“One of the most important things about encouraging young college students to get engaged in politics is to try to break through the very jaded atmosphere that’s been built around politics,” Farrell said. “We can’t get things accomplished without engaging with the system that we’re in.”
Lee also warned against apathy from young voters.
“The people in power are doing these things because they don’t want you to vote,” he said, “so the only response is to vote.”