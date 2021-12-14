A 28-year-old homeless man has been charged in the the burglary and theft of about $4 from Suds laundromat last week on Salem Street in Lafayette.
Court documents say the business owner called police Friday morning when he arrived and found a door to a locked room had been forced open. Surveillance video showed a man later identified as Cortez Raimon Grace "throw his body into the door several times and then sit on the ground and kick the door until it was forced open."
Police searched the area and located a male wearing the same clothing observed in the video at the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center less than half a mile away from the laundromat, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Grace initially said he was only in the business to use the restroom but later admitted to taking money from the locked room and believed it was about $2. About $2 worth of U.S. coins were found in Grace's pocket, along with glass pipes that contained spice residue, police said.
He has been charged with burglary, theft and possession of paraphernalia.