A Lafayette woman who crashed a car into several other cars on Monday on South Fifth Street is facing eight criminal charges from the incident, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
Officers found Makayla Keyes, 25, "passed out with her hand on the shift lever, and the vehicle was running" at 6:13 p.m. Monday, the affidavit said.
Keyes allegedly had fresh needle marks in her arm, and was also found with a baggie fill with a powdery substance, a small pouch with other pills, including Tramadol and Alprazolam, and a syringe with blood in it. The driver became responsive after officers administered Narcan, the affidavit said.
"The powdery substance was found to be methamphetamine," the affidavit said. "Keyes also had a urine sample tested by the hospital lab which showed methamphetamine, opioids and benzodiazepines ... she (also) admitted doing heroin with her ex-boyfriend."
Keyes is charged with several felonies, including drug possession and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
She was previously convicted of conspiracy to deal in cocaine as well as dealing in cocaine, according to court records, and she faces an active charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Keyes was booked into jail on Monday and remains there as of Wednesday, the Tippecanoe County jail records said.