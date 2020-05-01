Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, after weeks spent seated among the Indiana Coronavirus Task Force to update the state daily on his response to the coronavirus pandemic, stood alone to address nearly 70,000 Hoosiers about the state's plan to reopen.
"Today I can report that, thanks to the discipline and actions of 6.7 million Hoosiers, we are ready to move ahead in a measured way," Holcomb said.
The governor unveiled a five-stage roadmap that takes a staggered approach to reopening the state's shuttered industries and public venues. The plan's final phase is scheduled to begin on July 4, but only if the prior four are executed successfully.
Stage 1
The state remains in stage one, which began on March 24 when Holcomb's initial stay-at-home order went into effect.
For the past month, essential businesses and hospitals have remained open amid widespread shutdowns of other industries. K-12 education has shifted online, with Greater Lafayette schools agreeing to finish the semester on May 15.
Stage 2
Beginning Monday, all Indiana counties except Marion, Lake and Cass can begin to reopen, the governor said. Marion and Lake will reach the second stage on May 11, while Cass will begin stage two on May 18. Cass County reported nearly 1,000 new cases this week after a Tyson Foods plant outbreak.
Guidelines in this stage allow social gatherings of up to 25 people, lift essential travel restrictions and permit limited capacity openings for businesses shuttered by the stay-at-home order. State government offices will begin to admit public visitors. All openings require physical distancing to continue.
Retail and commercial businesses can open at half-capacity on Monday, including shopping malls. Indoor common areas, such as food courts, will operate at 25% capacity.
Indoor worship services may convene in all Indiana counties starting May 8. Attendance can surpass 10 people, but members 65 and older are encouraged to attend remotely. Holcomb said the state's recommendation is that all services continue to be conducted remotely or outdoors.
On May 11, restaurants are permitted to open at half-capacity in dining areas while bar seating remains closed. Salons and spas can begin scheduling appointments after May 11, but walk-in visitors are not permitted. Tattoo parlors must adhere to the same policy.
For those who work in office settings, Holcomb advised, "If anyone can work from home, we encourage you to do so."
Stage 3
Conditioned on whether Stage Two progresses successfully, at-risk people can "venture out cautiously" and social gatherings of up to 100 people are permitted after May 24, Holcomb said.
Retail stores and shopping malls can upgrade to operate at 75% capacity, with food courts and common areas in malls jumping to half-capacity. Movie theaters will open at half-capacity. Restaurants will carry over the policies recommended in Stage Two.
Fitness centers and outdoor venues, including pools, playgrounds and basketball courts, will open to the public so long as physical distancing is maintained.
Stage 4
Nearly a month after Stage Three, Stage Four allows tourism and entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity beginning June 14. Zoos, museums and amusement parks are included, and gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted, the governor said.
Resuming full capacity in Stage Four will be office spaces, retailers and shopping malls. State government buildings will be completely open to the public. Restaurants will upgrade dining areas to 75% capacity, while bar seating can reopen to half-capacity.
Stage 5
Should all stages be executed properly, the state will restore the majority of operations to full capacity by July 4. Fairs, festivals and sporting events are expected to resume during this stage.
"At this time, we will decide how to approach the next school year," Holcomb said.
'We may slip'
The governor announced guiding principles the state will lean on to ensure a gradual reopening and to avoid a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
The Indiana State Department of Health must ensure the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals continues to decrease, Holcomb said. For the past 14 days, statewide hospitalizations have been decreasing, which prompted the plan to reopen.
A steady availability of ventilators and hospital beds must be maintained to successfully manage a surge in coronavirus patients, Holcomb said. Over 40% of hospital beds and over 70% of ventilators have been available for the past two weeks.
Holcomb said the state would begin testing 100,000 more Hoosiers monthly after expanding its partnership with OptumServe, which provides medical assistance to government agencies. Fifty new test locations will open next week, including one at the Lafayette National Guard Armory.
"Anyone concerned they may be sick due to their symptoms, or having been in contact with someone who is, will have the ability to get tested," Holcomb said.
Contract-tracing, which has been conducted through partnerships between county health departments and ISDH, will be centralized starting May 11. The ability to trace close contacts of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 is crucial to limiting the spread, Holcomb said.
Holcomb acknowledged that, even with adherence to physical distancing, the resumption of economic activity will likely increase the number of coronavirus cases statewide.
"As we lift restrictions, and more people return to work, visit a store or restaurant or participate in more activities, the number of COVID-19 cases will (likely) increase," the governor said. "If we cannot continue to meet our guiding principles, all or portions of the state may need to pause or even return to an earlier phase of our stay-at-home order."
Enforcement of the policies will be similar to what's occurred in recent weeks, Holcomb said, with police officers monitoring people who fail to adhere to the state's guidance. The burden lies with Indiana residents to appreciate the level of precaution needed to safely reopen, he said.
"If people look for openings and shortcuts and believe that this virus won’t affect them like it does others, then we may slip," he said. "That will force us as a state to come over the top and start suppressing again."
Read more about the plan to reopen at backontrack.in.gov.