The Indiana Supreme Court appointed Special Judge Fran Gull on Thursday in the case against the alleged Delphi killer after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself earlier in the day.
Richard Allen, 50, was charged Oct. 28 with two counts of murder for the 2017 Delphi killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
Trial court judges can recuse themselves for a number of reasons, Indiana Supreme Court public information officer Kathryn Dolan said in a press release, but they don't need to give a reason for recusal.
Diener didn't give a reason in his order of recusal, but he filed a 2-page impassioned response to the Carroll County sheriff's request to transfer Allen from the county jail to the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Diener, who has been on the bench for the county of 20,000 residents for 10 years, said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby has been flooded by a "maelstrom" of public information requests, citing a Youtube page with posts about "family members of this judicial officer, including photos.
"The public's blood lust for information, before it exists, is extremely dangerous," he wrote. "ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS administering this action do not feel safe and are not protected."
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office doesn't have the resources for this kind of case, he said. "Public information will be made available the second it exists," but the public servants involved are "woefully" underpaid while those looking for the information are doing it for the sake of making a profit.
"When the public peddles misinformation with reckless abandon, we are all not safe," the order reads.
Diener noted that Allen was in full protective gear at his initial hearing last week.
"That protection was not to protect (him) from the Court," he said. "That protection was to protect (him) from the public."
Allen County Superior Court Judge Gull will have jurisdiction for the rest of the case, Dolan said. It's not yet appropriate for her to answer questions of whether the case will be tried in Carroll County or Allen County.