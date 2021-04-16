Police responded to the FedEx Ground facility on the city's southwest side near Indianapolis International Airport just after 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired at a business.
Officers responding to 8951 Mirabel Road have "located multiple victims," a news release issued about 11:30 p.m. said.
When officers arrived they encountered an "active shooter" situation, said Genae Cook, IMPD public information officer.
Interstate 70 was briefly closed but has reopened with no access to Ameriplex Parkway.
"Preliminary information at this time is that the shooter took his own life," Cook said, adding during a news conference about 1:20 a.m. Friday that there was no active threat to the community.
How many victims are involved in shooting at FedEx facility?
Eight people were found dead at the scene, Cook said, with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
Multiple people suffered gunshot wounds and others were transported to hospitals in the area, Cook said.
Later Friday morning, IMPD noted that "five victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Two victims were treated by medics at the scene and released."
Police have described the shooting as a "mass casualty incident."
Information for family members of Indianapolis FedEx workers
Police are asking anyone who has family members who work at the FedEx IND ground facility that cannot be reached to meet at the Holiday Inn at 8555 Stansted Drive. IMPD chaplains and others will be at the location to assist families.
About 1:30 a.m. FedEx released a statement to IndyStar about the shooting at its ground facility.
“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”