1,046 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health over the weekend, bringing the statewide total to 11,686.
The ISDH map, which updates daily at noon, showed Sunday's increase was the smallest since April 14. Three new deaths were reported. Indiana's total now stands at 569.
23.4% of 2,863 ICU beds and 11.4% of 3,104 available ventilators are currently in use by COVID-19 patients. 47.5% of all ICU beds are available, along with 77.6% of all ventilators.
The number of positive cases in Tippecanoe County rose to 58.