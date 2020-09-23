The man who lit what law enforcement officials later identified as an explosive similar to an M-1000 the night of May 31, in the hours following a downtown Lafayette protest against racial injustice, has been identified and charged on four counts by police, the county prosecutor says.
Police scrubbed videos posted to social media following the protest and one officer recognized Robert Perkins, 34 of Lafayette, as a "white male wearing a light blue bandanna ... holding a long red cylinder with a fuse," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
In one of the videos, the man alleged to be Perkins is seen lighting the fuse and throwing the explosive toward the south entrance of the Tippecanoe County Courthouse after 10:30 p.m. Officers inside the courthouse the night of the protest saw the object burning prior to a bright flash of light and an explosion that rang through downtown Lafayette, the affidavit states.
Exponent reporters on the scene that night observed people running away from the courthouse following an echoing boom that rang throughout the downtown square around 11 p.m. The majority of protesters were peaceful and left around 9 p.m, and police say vandalism began around 10:30.
M-1000s, commonly known as "quarter sticks," are "capable of causing significant bodily injury," according to Jason Huber, the commander of the Tippecanoe County Bomb Squad.
The prosecutor has charged Perkins with attempted arson, a Level 4 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and criminal recklessness and rioting, both Level 6 felonies. He's being held in Tippecanoe County Jail on $10,000 cash bond, according to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office.
After initially identifying Perkins, police located him and his brother Donald Perkins at a residence on Ingram Drive in Lafayette on June 5, according to the affidavit. A Lafayette Police Department detective found 20 videos filmed downtown on the night of the protest on Donald Perkins' phone.
"In one of the videos, Robert Perkins has a light blue bandanna down off his face," the affidavit states. "In another video, a voice can be heard referencing 'dynamite.'"
Another video allegedly depicts Robert Perkins lighting the explosive, followed by a loud explosion and screams from others surrounding the courthouse.
Police received both of the brothers' social media records and found a message sent May 31 in which Robert Perkins says he is "downtown." Videos posted to the accounts also revealed both Perkinses were in downtown Lafayette that night, according to the affidavit.
Robert Perkins is listed as the defendant on the affidavit, which notes that Donald Perkins made "admissions against his penal interests," while Robert Perkins did not.