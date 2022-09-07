A West Lafayette man was one of two people arrested after sex offense reports to Lafayette Police on Tuesday.
Matthew Carr, 24, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual battery at about 7:15 p.m., LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. Carr reportedly touched a female acquaintance inappropriately in the Tippecanoe Mall parking lot, and the victim reported him to police.
He is still in the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond as of Wednesday evening.
A 22-year-old woman reported a separate sex offense just 30 minutes earlier. The alleged victim told police she was coerced into engaging in sexual acts with a man, Hartman said. She reportedly told police “she was never forced to do anything, but felt like she had to.”
No arrest was made in that case.