The parents of the 5-year-old child who shot and killed his 1-year-old sibling at Romney Meadows apartment homes in March were charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and 11 other charges on Tuesday morning.
Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Lafayette apartment complex on March 28, where they reportedly found Deonta Johnson, 27, holding his 1-year-old child. The child was dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Johnson initially told police he was sleeping when a loud boom had woken him up, according to the probable cause affidavit. After waking up, Johnson allegedly saw his 5-year-old son, who asked him for a bowl of cereal. When Johnson went to check on his other son in his room, he found him dead.
The Lafayette man reportedly denied there were guns in the household and that his child had been shot in the first place.
Johnson reportedly later admitted his partner, Shatia Welch, 24, owned a handgun she kept near the front door of the apartment. Welch allegedly claimed she lost one of her two keys to her gun safe a few days prior to the incident.
Surveillance footage captured by the apartment complex allegedly showed Johnson moving something to his car about two minutes prior to police arrival. After obtaining a search warrant for Johnson’s vehicle, police reportedly found 401 grams of marijuana inside.
Upon searching the home, officers allegedly found a bag with 93 pills of what was later reportedly identified as fentanyl and a metal grinder with marijuana residue.
A subsequent investigation found Johnson had messaged people before about selling marijuana and fentanyl-laced pills.
The couple is charged with neglect resulting in death, two counts of neglect, neglect resulting in bodily injury, conspiracy to commit dealing a narcotic drug, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic, conspiracy to commit dealing marijuana, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Johnson was also charged with obstruction of justice.
La Porte City Police officers arrested the couple on Monday afternoon, a Lafayette Police press release said, and will be extradited to Tippecanoe County soon. The press release did not specify when they will be extradited.