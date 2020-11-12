Though Breakfast Club, a Purdue tradition, has come at odds with COVID-19 safety measures, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis has a plan to salvage the costumed bar crawl.
The plan is to provide more space for students to properly distance while attending bars by adding a larger area to wait in line, creating lines that are less condensed than they have been in weeks past. The proposed area is the Chauncey Hill Mall parking lot.
“We’ve been permitted to use the parking lot at the Chauncey Hill Mall area as an area to control the population flow to our bars and the downtown area,” Dennis said.
Purdue students received criticism for their participation in Breakfast Club on Oct. 24. Packed lines, full of students without masks cramped close together, spilled out of bars at a time when social distancing is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Indiana’s COVID-19 infection rate has risen to its highest numbers, and Tippecanoe County’s numbers are likewise increasing, according to the Indiana State Department of Health website.
While it isn’t clear if the county’s spikes are due to the tradition, Purdue President Mitch Daniels criticized those participating for not taking adequate steps to protect themselves in a video message released Oct. 29.
With a night game scheduled for this weekend, it’s likely Breakfast Club will once again attract students to local bars. Business owners will attempt to help students maintain COVID-19 safety protocols.
“Earlier this week I spoke with the city and offered to help out in any way I could to promote a safe and healthy environment for the Purdue community,” said Marc Muinzer, a co-owner of the parking lot. “If the city would like to incorporate the use of the Chauncey Hill Mall parking lot within a safety plan, I’m all for it.”
With the support of local businesses and the owners of the parking lot, the mayor’s plans for the lot will likely come to pass.
“We’re creating some physical structures that will prohibit the density of students to disregard the 6-foot social distancing requirement,” Dennis said. “Most importantly, we’re going to have a significant physical presence there to try and encourage safe behavior.
The Neighborhood Resource Team, a segment of the West Lafayette Police Department, is responsible for enforcing the West Lafayette City Council’s mask mandate.
“The bars themselves have been included in these conversations,” Dennis added, “and understand we need to get things under control.”