Questions on looming property tax increases and the professionalization of the Wabash Township Fire Department confronted candidates during the League of Women Voters Township Debate at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Current Wabash Township Trustee Angel Valentín, a Democrat, debated his Republican opponent Eric Hoppenjans in Thursday’s debate. Democrat Monica Casanova and Republican April O’Brien also debated to be the next Fairfield Township trustee.
The Wabash Township Trustee is a four-year position which manages unincorporated areas that are not part of cities and towns. The trustee is tasked with managing the fire department for unincorporated areas within township limits and can provide relief to low-income township residents.
Wabash Township is located in the northern part of Tippecanoe County and includes West Lafayette. Fairfield Township is in Central Tippecanoe and includes Lafayette.
Both debates come on the heels of controversies that followed each former trustee starting in 2020.
Valentín was appointed to the Wabash Township trustee position from his spot on the township board after a Tippecanoe County superior court judge found his predecessor guilty of 21 counts of theft from the township, The Exponent previously reported.
Meanwhile, the Fairfield Township board voted unanimously in July to remove its trustee, Taletha Coles, following almost two years of disputes that started with spending disagreements, local media reported.
“Since (I became trustee), we have rehired our township firefighters, gotten them health care and for the first time in the Township's history placed them on the state's firefighter pension,” Valentín said at the Wednesday debate. “Simultaneously, we have begun recruiting new volunteers that will continue to complement our growing communities.”
The Wabash Township Fire Department has only had two full-time firefighters in its staff to serve the “more than 21,000” residents of the township, Valentín said. The majority of the firefighters in the township are volunteers, and this has led to situations where volunteer firefighters have to wait for aid from fire departments in neighboring cities for assistance.
“Our fire department was founded as a volunteer fire department 50 years ago and maintained its volunteer status up until recently.” Hoppenjans said. “There's no question that we have to supplement those volunteers now with paid staff. The discussion should be, though, how many paid staff do we actually bring on board? Human resources are by far the most expensive cost of running an organization.”
Hoppenjans, founder of Indiana Microelectronics, which is based in Purdue Discovery Park, said that he did not think taxpayers would support the property tax increase levied to fund Valentín’s fire department overhaul.
“The reality is our taxpayer rate has been just hovering above two cents for the last decade until 2021,” Valentín said. “ The two cents is 1/20 of what neighboring departments such as West Lafayette and Lafayette pay for their fire protection.”
Valentín added that Hoppenjans would see an increase of $50 on his property taxes but that people with “significantly smaller homes” would see increases of $20 to $30.
While Hoppenjans supported hiring more professional staff, he said he believed that the fire department should remain a volunteer-centric organization.
“The way you control (the residential tax rate) increase is to rely on your volunteers (who) have provided excellent fire service for 50 years since they were formed,” Hoppenjans said. “I understand that we are growing, but that does not mean we have to transition to a career department overnight.”
Both candidates were asked how many hours they planned to commit to the job. Valentín said he believed it is a full-time position while Hoppenjans said he would continue to work in his company while doing trustee work part-time, something which isn’t uncommon in Indiana, he said.
The debate for the next Fairfield Township trustee, who will take office in January, also took place while the township’s board is in a months-long effort to remove Coles before then. A hearing is set to decide her fate as trustee later on Oct. 19.
Last week, Coles held a hearing for her 2023 budget proposal, which will reduce the township’s tax levy by 97%.
“I will be working with the board to create internal controls so that checks and balances are in place to hold me accountable,” Republican candidate April O’Brien said.
Both her and Democrat Monica Casanova committed to making the budget accessible fully online and re-opening office hours at the trustee office, which has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are already internal controls in place,” Casanova said. “They're just not being followed.”
Despite questions of whether the current 2023 budget proposal will be put into place if Coles is removed from office, and whether the proposal, which both candidates have critiqued in the past, is even viable, the moderators did not ask any questions relating to the ongoing situation in the township.
The only major policy touched on during this section of the debate was whether candidates would support resuming payments of $100,000 to the Lafayette Fire Department.
“I think it's really harmful that the township trustee has withheld those funds,” Casanova said. “There is a contract in place, and the trustee has not respected it,”. They continue to serve the township even without payment, and they will continue to do so, but I think it's imperative on the township office and the trustee to show them respect.”
O’Brien agreed and added that the cost of equipment rose over the pandemic.
Both candidates were asked questions relating to their prior experience and how it would benefit their roles as trustees. Throughout this and several other questions, O’Brien paused mid-response for several seconds before asking moderators to repeat the question.
When a moderator asked O’Brien how she’d manage an operation of this size, she said, “I know what it means to turn in a budget and to manage,” then paused for 15 seconds before telling the moderator she was done.
“I was director for five years, and we had an annual budget of over $600,000 and a 13-member staff,” Casanova said. “I also worked for the Allen County Public Library system where I was the public services manager for 13 buildings.”