Wabash County trustee Jennifer Teising's jury trial was scheduled for July 29 at her initial hearing Friday morning at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse.
Teising, who was recently indicted on 20 felony counts of theft by a grand jury, waived the reading of her rights at the hearing. The felony theft counts total $21,346,20 and are in response to allegations that Teising failed to meet residency requirements from June 17, 2020, through March 26 of this year, depriving the county of her salary.
In her initial remarks, Wyatt said she was unacquainted with Teising's lawyer, Celestino-Horseman from Indianapolis. Celestino-Horseman told the judge she intends to request a change of venue, but court records show no related motion as of Friday morning.
Future hearing dates include a discovery conference on June 25 and a pretrial conference on July 16 before the jury trial on July 29.
The hearing, which was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m., started early and was over by 8:29 a.m.