Over 1 million Americans are seeking treatment for substance use disorder—here's how it breaks down in Indiana

In 2020, more than 41 million Americans were classified as needing treatment for substance use, including 28 million with alcohol use disorder, 18 million with an illicit drug use disorder, and 6.5 million with both, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Over 97% of those 41 million did not believe that treatment was necessary. Perhaps this is, in part, why on a given day in 2020, just 2.7% of people were receiving treatment, including hospital inpatients, non-hospital residential clients, and outpatient clients who were seen at a facility for a substance use treatment, detoxification, or methadone or buprenorphine maintenance, or naltrexone treatment.

Citing one-day census data from the National Survey of Substance Abuse Treatment Services and state population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Zinnia Health identified the total number who received treatment—1,090,357 people (328.5 per 100,000) nationally, including 39,271 patients under 18— in each state and Washington D.C. This survey was taken on March 31, 2020, amid the start of COVID-19-related shutdowns. This is likely a contributing factor for states that saw significant decreases in people seeking treatment.

Those suffering from substance use disorders (SUD) have been severely impacted by the pandemic. According to the National Council for Behavioral Health, 54% of facilities that offered SUD services were shut down in September 2020, and 65% of those that remained open had to disrupt vital, often life-saving, services due to financial and operational hardships. From alcohol to opioids, substance use was both a way to cope with, and a behavior exacerbated by, the pandemic. In March 2020, opioid overdoses jumped 18% compared to the same period the previous year. Overdose deaths involving any drug rose by 30% in the first year of the pandemic.

Since the 1990s, opioids have been at the forefront of the substance use crisis in America—a deadly problem so pervasive that it is lowering the average life expectancy of Americans at a rate not previously seen since the country simultaneously faced World War I and the 1918 influenza pandemic. In the past 22 years, more than 1 million people have died of a drug overdose, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Opioids began as an imperfect solution to pain management, followed by a period of negligent, profit-driven practices of false marketing and over-prescribing by physicians and pharmaceutical companies like Purdue Pharma. When newly imposed regulations made prescription painkillers too expensive or too difficult to get, heroin use—and related deaths—increased.

While statistics around SUDs are often grim, the most important statistic is a positive one. Recent studies have shown that 75% of people with a SUD eventually enter recovery. Read on to see how the rates of people seeking treatment and the number of facilities providing SUD services have changed over the decade in your state, or check out the national story here.

Indiana by the numbers

- Patients seeking treatment: 43,865 (+74.2% change since 2011)

--- Patients seeking treatment per 100k residents: 646.4 (96.8% greater than national average)

- Patients under 18 seeking treatment: 1,992 (+61.4% change since 2011)

- Total facilities: 416 (+51.8% change since 2011)

Today, America finds itself in a third wave, or iteration, of the opioid epidemic. This wave is characterized by a rise in usage and overdose deaths from deadlier synthetic opioids like fentanyl—a substance 50 times stronger than heroin. From 2013 to 2019, the synthetic opioid-involved death rate jumped by more than 1,000%. That’s an increase from 3,105 to 36,359 lives lost. Since 1999, more than half a million people have died from overdoses involving opioids.

There is rising awareness of opioid use and in some states, Narcan vending machines dispense drugs to treat opioid overdose. The share of all facilities that offered medication-assisted treatment, such as drugs to curb withdrawal symptoms and drugs to block opioid-induced highs, increased from 9% in 2010 to 36% in 2020—indicative of the severity and prevalence of the country’s drug epidemic. Private for-profit facilities increased from 30% to 41% in the same timeframe. It is estimated that treatment and rehabilitation centers were a $42 billion industry in the U.S in 2020 alone.

Keep reading to see how treatment rates for SUDs have changed in other states near you.

Illinois by the numbers

- Patients seeking treatment: 40,978 (-6.8% change since 2011)

--- Patients seeking treatment per 100k residents: 319.8 (-2.6% lower than national average)

- Patients under 18 seeking treatment: 856 (-75.1% change since 2011)

- Total facilities: 713 (+11.8% change since 2011)

Kentucky by the numbers

- Patients seeking treatment: 27,353 (+33.6% change since 2011)

--- Patients seeking treatment per 100k residents: 607.1 (84.8% greater than national average)

- Patients under 18 seeking treatment: 473 (-54.6% change since 2011)

- Total facilities: 477 (+50.0% change since 2011)

 KYPhua // Shutterstock

Indiana officials announced Thursday new efforts to better respond to mental health issues in Indiana, including a new emergency number.

“These investments will go to increasing access to care, expanding the mental health work force and growing mental health infrastructure,” Dr. Dan Rusyniak, secretary of the state's FSSA, said in a news conference.

Rusyniak highlighted several plans that will be implemented soon or have been implemented recently, including the Community Catalyst Grant, a partnership with Riley Children's Health, and the new 988 federal suicide prevention hotline.

All these plans are financed, at least in part, by the American Rescue Plan Act money appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly. Other funding comes from various, mostly federal, sources.

The CCG program, which was first announced in December, is a “program where local community organizations could apply for funding to develop local solutions,” Rosyniak said. The program has already amounted to more than $50 million in new investments funded from $22.3 million of local and grantee match dollars as well as $32.5 million in federal money.

Highlighting one example of a success from the CCG program, Rusyniak pointed to Courageous Healing Inc. with a large facility based in southern Fort Wayne in Allen County.

“We are a culturally centered, trauma-informed mental health organization,” said Janelle Lane, one of the co-founders of the company. “We appreciate funding from opportunities like this.”

Through a $8 million partnership with Riley Children’s Health, the FSSA plans to expand mental health care to places of pediatric primary care throughout Indiana.

The president of Riley Children’s Health, Gil Peri, noted in the conference about 300,000 children in Indiana are suffering from mental health issues. He also noted that, compared to the rest of the country, Indiana has a high suicide rate.

With their new partnership with Indiana’s FSSA, Peri wants to lower those statistics and make Indiana a safe place for children's mental health.

“We are excited to bring behavioral health professionals to where pediatricians and family medicine physicians who see kids need us,” Peri said.

Indiana plans to implement the 988 national suicide prevention hotline on Saturday, which is the national goal the FCC set.

The current hotline, 800-273-TALK, will continue to be an option, but the new three-digit number will be available to take mental health-related emergency calls.

“As of today, our Indiana centers answer about three out of four national suicide prevention life line calls that reach them,” said Dr. Chris Drepeau, executive director of Prevention, Suicide Prevention and Crisis Response at Indiana’s FSSA. “They are committed … to increase Indiana’s answer rate to above 90% by this time next year in 2023.”

By dialing 9-8-8, calling, texting or chatting will be available nationwide. The calling option is the only one available in multiple languages.

The FSSA in Indiana has announced a $4.4 million partnership with the Indiana University School of Medicine to increase the number of adult and pediatric psychiatrists and psychologists they train. Rusyniak said that will increase the number of professionals in Indiana.

More detailed information about new mental health plans in Indiana can be found on the Indiana FSSA website.

