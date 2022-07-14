Indiana officials announced Thursday new efforts to better respond to mental health issues in Indiana, including a new emergency number.
“These investments will go to increasing access to care, expanding the mental health work force and growing mental health infrastructure,” Dr. Dan Rusyniak, secretary of the state's FSSA, said in a news conference.
Rusyniak highlighted several plans that will be implemented soon or have been implemented recently, including the Community Catalyst Grant, a partnership with Riley Children's Health, and the new 988 federal suicide prevention hotline.
All these plans are financed, at least in part, by the American Rescue Plan Act money appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly. Other funding comes from various, mostly federal, sources.
The CCG program, which was first announced in December, is a “program where local community organizations could apply for funding to develop local solutions,” Rosyniak said. The program has already amounted to more than $50 million in new investments funded from $22.3 million of local and grantee match dollars as well as $32.5 million in federal money.
Highlighting one example of a success from the CCG program, Rusyniak pointed to Courageous Healing Inc. with a large facility based in southern Fort Wayne in Allen County.
“We are a culturally centered, trauma-informed mental health organization,” said Janelle Lane, one of the co-founders of the company. “We appreciate funding from opportunities like this.”
Through a $8 million partnership with Riley Children’s Health, the FSSA plans to expand mental health care to places of pediatric primary care throughout Indiana.
The president of Riley Children’s Health, Gil Peri, noted in the conference about 300,000 children in Indiana are suffering from mental health issues. He also noted that, compared to the rest of the country, Indiana has a high suicide rate.
With their new partnership with Indiana’s FSSA, Peri wants to lower those statistics and make Indiana a safe place for children's mental health.
“We are excited to bring behavioral health professionals to where pediatricians and family medicine physicians who see kids need us,” Peri said.
Indiana plans to implement the 988 national suicide prevention hotline on Saturday, which is the national goal the FCC set.
The current hotline, 800-273-TALK, will continue to be an option, but the new three-digit number will be available to take mental health-related emergency calls.
“As of today, our Indiana centers answer about three out of four national suicide prevention life line calls that reach them,” said Dr. Chris Drepeau, executive director of Prevention, Suicide Prevention and Crisis Response at Indiana’s FSSA. “They are committed … to increase Indiana’s answer rate to above 90% by this time next year in 2023.”
By dialing 9-8-8, calling, texting or chatting will be available nationwide. The calling option is the only one available in multiple languages.
The FSSA in Indiana has announced a $4.4 million partnership with the Indiana University School of Medicine to increase the number of adult and pediatric psychiatrists and psychologists they train. Rusyniak said that will increase the number of professionals in Indiana.
More detailed information about new mental health plans in Indiana can be found on the Indiana FSSA website.