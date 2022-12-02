The driver of the car that struck and killed Purdue student Zixuan Mo has been sued for wrongful death along with his father, who owns the car.
Brookston man Trent Robinson, 34, struck Mo, 25, in the intersection of Yeager and Kalberer roads after running a stop sign at excessive speed, a witness told police in August. The collision reportedly threw Mo into the air, and she landed on the side of the road.
Robinson fled the scene in his gold 2007 Buick Lucerne. He was later charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death to another person, for which a pre-trial hearing will be held on Thursday.
Jun Chen, special administrator of Mo's estate, filed suit against Robinson and his father, Scott Robinson, on Friday.
The first count in the lawsuit claims Trent Robinson was negligent in his operation of the car, resulting in Mo's death.
The second count claims that Scott Robinson was negligent in allowing his son to operate it against his insurance company's wishes. The insurance company excluded Trent from his father's policy because he is a habitual traffic offender with a long history of driving infractions and convictions, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit demands damages in the form of medical, hospital, funeral and burial expenses, lost earnings of Mo's family, loss of love, affection and companionship, and loss of services and support.
The insurance company, Farmer's Mutual Insurance, filed a motion for declaratory judgement on Oct. 13, naming Trent Robinson and Mo's estate as defendants.
The motion claims that because the company excluded Trent Robinson from the policy, it should not be liable for any claims of damages in any lawsuits against the Robinsons.
No future hearings have been set yet.