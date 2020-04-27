Zundo Family Dentistry, the small clinic on the corner of Northwestern Avenue and Lindberg Road, used to see 65 to 70 patients a week.
That number has dwindled to a minuscule fraction as business has been reduced to serve only patients suffering severe discomfort.
Any elective procedure — cleaning, X-rays or cosmetic fixes — set for late March through April was canceled or rescheduled, Dr. Erik Zundo said. He has one worker on staff to manage phone calls and scheduling, but his remaining three employees have been taken off payroll.
Medical professionals could be given reprieve by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision Friday to restart elective procedures in the state as the coronavirus curve flattens and signals the crisis may abate. Health-care providers can resume the procedures if they have sufficient personal protective equipment and vow to follow recommendations developed by governing medical associations.
In Indiana, guidance for dentists comes from the American Dental Association and the Indiana Dental Association. Though he’s eager to serve patients and rebuild business, Zundo said the announcement seemed premature.
“Everything that’s come down the pipeline (are) strictly recommendations,” he said. “Unfortunately, at this point they haven’t been able to codify or regulate exactly what’s happened.”
Not every dentist in the state follows these guidelines to the same extent, Zundo said. Some are eager to reopen and replenish revenue. Hygienists at Zundo Family Dentistry will not resume teeth cleanings until at least May 4. He worries the governor’s directive might unravel the array of safety protocols and protections clinics have implemented over the past month.
“It has the ability to be misconstrued as an all-clear signal,” he said. “The last thing I’m going to do is try to treat cases that are not necessary at this moment.”
The two major hospitals in Greater Lafayette, IU Health Arnett and Franciscan Health Lafayette East, are adamant that expanding elective procedures will be more complicated than flipping a switch. Continuing to treat COVID-19 patients makes the situation precarious, IU Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Bien said during a press conference Wednesday.
“How do you now bring relatively healthy individuals back into the hospital in a way that conserves our personal protective equipment,” Bien said, “but in a way that’s compassionate and allows them to be supported along their surgical journey?”
Bien said the hospital is considering screening for COVID-19 symptoms before allowing people to enter. Even asymptomatic patients might be tested for the virus to ensure they aren’t carrying it into the hospital.
Queues for elective procedures have historically been set based on how patients’ schedules sync with surgeon and operating room availability, Bien said. Now, patients in need of urgent treatment will be prioritized and shifted to an earlier time block to minimize resource use.
Franciscan Health will monitor PPE usage daily, Vice President of Medical Affairs James Wickert said during the conference. Staff have been discussing the safest possible pathways from the front door to various units within the hospital. Patients will be given masks upon entry as elective treatment resumes in the coming weeks.
Both hospitals have continued emergency care but reduced non-essential surgical procedures. Facing lower revenues, the hospitals have been able to avoid significant hour reductions or layoffs by redeploying surgical workers to help in the busier intensive care units, both executives said.
Tom Fuller, CEO of Unity Health Care, the company that manages Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic and dozens more across Indiana, said Unity has avoided layoffs by partnering with food manufacturers such as Frito Lay and Indiana Packers. Unity’s medical workers screen factory employees for fevers or respiratory symptoms when they arrive to work.
Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic thrives on elective procedures, such as joint replacement and sports rehabilitation, and has seen revenues drop the past month, Fuller said. Among Unity’s roughly 600 employees, makeshift work hasn’t prevented significant hour reductions.
“We know that financially, this has hit us significantly the past month,” Fuller said.
Fuller anticipates people will be hesitant to resume routine medical procedures, which could potentially prolong the financial impact of the crisis.
Zundo said he anticipates a slow start to business but will guarantee full-time hours for dental hygienists. For the first week, he’ll add bonus time to compensate employees for the losses they’ve endured while laid off since mid-March. He urged clinics to be cautious before lurching forward out of the shutdown.
“This is not a speed bump, but almost like a traffic jam,” Zundo said. “We’re just kind of waiting slowly, inching forward, not going to put the pedal to the floor because you feel like it, because that’s when trouble is gonna happen. Any office that tries to do that may put people at risk.”
For Zundo, keeping patients and employees safe means reimagining his waiting room. He’s been there daily, he said, installing plastic shields to separate patients from receptionists. To prevent the mingling that can occur in waiting rooms, he’s been testing a system to send notifications to patients’ phones while they wait in their cars.
“We have to be sure everything that we’ve changed in this last month is implemented perfectly,” he said.