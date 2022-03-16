Indiana's appeals court this week granted former Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising's request to stay out of jail while an appeal of her 21 theft convictions and sentencing is pending.
The appeals court order, issued Wednesday, also says Teising is not required to post bail during that time.
Teising was sentenced last week to 124 days in Tippecanoe County Jail, 124 days in Community Corrections and the remainder of 847 days on unsupervised probation.
She was also ordered to pay $27,897.72 in restitution on her conviction earlier this year of 21 counts of theft. According to a pre-sentencing investigation, Teising is not incurring any housing costs, nor paying any mortgages, prompting Superior Court Judge Kristen McVey to set a minimum amount of $500 to be paid each month.
The convictions stemmed from an ongoing debate among township officials over Teising's job duties while she was not living in Wabash Township between June 2020 and March 2021 - and whether she ever intended to return. A grand jury and, later, the judge decided she did not, and that she essentially "stole" the amount of her salary during that time.
During that time, Teising sold her house, rented a travel trailer and spent extended stays in many locations, including Anderson, Indiana, and Panama City, Florida, according to several witnesses. She also moved some of her belongings into a house on 132 Knox Drive in West Lafayette.
Teising's attorney filed the appeal late last week, court records show.