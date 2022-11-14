Alleged murderer Ji Min Sha's attorney filed a motion Friday notifying the court of the plans to move forward on an insanity defense.
Attorney Kyle Cray, representing the since-suspended Purdue student charged with murdering his roommate, Varun Chheda, on Oct. 6, wrote in the motion he has a "good faith belief that the Defendant lacks the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of his defense."
As part of the insanity/mental disease defense, Cray asked the court to to appoint at least one psychiatrist and at least one psychologist to evaluate Sha. He also asked for two to three psychiatrists, psychologists or physicians to examine Sha's sanity or insanity at the time of the alleged stabbing and to testify during trial.
Sha's next hearing is set for Dec. 2.