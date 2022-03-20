A man was arrested by the West Lafayette police department after he was found allegedly in possession of child pornography, according to WLPD crime logs.
Brant Davis, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 11 p.m. after police found a cell phone with explicit images on it at the 2200 block of Yeager Road.
Davis was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail on preliminary charges of child exploitation with an aggravating factor found, possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor found and possession of child pornography, according to jail logs.
Capt. Adam Ferguson didn't immediately respond to a call for comment on Sunday evening.