When a family cannot pay for burial or cremation services, the duty is often placed on a township trustee to help cover the cost.
But in Wabash township, when conflict between Trustee Jennifer Teising and other elected officials made this impossible, Jonathan Fisher stepped in. Fisher, owner of Fisher Funeral Chapel, started a fundraiser Wednesday to see that a 62-year-old man’s cremation could be paid.
In less than 12 hours, only eight donors were needed to raise the necessary $950.
Fisher Funeral Chapel posted the campaign on the website Fund the Funeral, detailing the need for “The Wabash Township Man.” Fisher said he was inspired to help after talking with Coroner Carrie Costello. He said he heard that Teising had not been returning messages about paying for the man’s cremation, and decided he wanted to help, regardless of the money he may lose by doing so.
After contacting the man’s family, Fisher shared the need to help the anonymous family. Though Fisher knows the identities of the man and his family, the family requested he not disclose those identities to the public, he said. The man died on June 6, and his body had been in the morgue for 24 days before the fundraiser aided in his release.
Fund the Funeral allows money to go directly to the funeral home, preventing fraud that occurs on sites like Go Fund Me. The fundraiser also stops once it reaches just enough to cover the cost, so only the exact amount needed is raised.
“Normally the township trustee’s office steps in at this point, but due to the turmoil in that office this cannot be done,” the description of the fundraiser said.
Fisher said that he was still receiving calls Thursday from concerned community members who want to donate to the man, despite the goal being met.
Fisher said he was grateful for the community stepping up in this situation, and that he believes that if they had left the fundraiser open for a longer period they could have reached more than "a couple thousand dollars." He accredits it to the generosity of people when it comes to situations like these.
“I think everybody just wants to know that they’re not alone,” Fisher said.
An anonymous donor on the fundraiser submitted a $685 donation citing that very reason, commenting, “No one dies alone.”
Fisher remained in contact with the family of the Wabash township man, and said that they are grateful for the assistance.
Costello said it is not uncommon for this type of financial aid to be required. In fact, she said, in the last two weeks there have been four similar cases.
She said she's working right now with Fisher Funeral Chapel and Fairfield township Trustee Taletha Coles to aid in the burial of a homeless man whose body had not been fully identified or claimed.
In this case, Costello said Coles was just finalizing the paperwork necessary to pay for the burial.
The township in charge of the payment is decided by where the deceased person lived, Costello said.
In the case of the Fairfield township man, he will be buried, rather than cremated, because the funeral home doesn't have consent for cremation from the family.
Burials, as opposed to cremations, are more expensive for the townships. The money comes from taxpayers, Fisher said, so cremation is preferred when the family permits it.
The actual service of burial or cremation is typically more than what can be covered by a trustee with taxpayer money, but Fisher said the rest of the costs will just be written off as a loss by the funeral home.
Though it is not finalized yet, Fisher said the funeral home may have a service for the burial of the homeless man.